June 26 (UPI) -- Piper (Taylor Schilling) is trying to get back on her feet after being released from prison in the latest trailer for the seventh and final season of Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Piper struggling to readjust to civilian life as she gets a new job and deals with the stigma of being a former prisoner.

"Maybe this is the beginning of a road back. There's gotta be a way back," Piper says.

Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Alex (Laura Prepon), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) and Lorna (Yael Stone) also make appearances as the inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary prepare for new changes coming to their lives.

Orange is the New Black Season 7 is set to arrive on Netflix on July 26.

The series, from creator Jenji Kohan which first premiered in 2013, is based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison.