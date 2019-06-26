Actress Maisie Williams arrives for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Maisie Williams arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Maisie Williams is set to star in the Sky comedy, "Two Weeks to Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has signed on to star in the British comedy, Two Weeks to Live, Sky announced Wednesday.

Williams, 22, will play Nicky, "a strange young misfit," in the six-part series about a prank that goes awry.

"Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!" Williams said in a press release.

Game of Thrones wrapped up its eighth and final season last month. Williams played warrior Arya Stark on the iconic, medieval drama.

"No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season," Williams told Sky News in January about Game of Thrones.