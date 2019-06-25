WWE Raw: The Undertaker saves Roman Reigns

June 25 (UPI) -- The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on Raw, returning to save Roman Reigns from an assault by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns was placed into a Handicap match against McMahon and McIntyre on Monday as punishment for Reigns defeating McIntyre on Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

McMahon and McIntyre started to punish Reigns with McMahon hitting The Big Dog with a Spear and McIntyre delivering two Claymores. The final blow was going come from McMahon as he climbed the top turnbuckle to nail Reigns with a Coast-to-Coast.

The Undertaker's signature gong then played before the lights in the arena went out. The Phenom, as the lights returned, was then standing in-between the laid out Reigns and McMahon on the turnbuckle who leapt forward at the living legend.

The Undertaker quickly Choke Slammed McMahon and struck McIntyre with a Big Boot before placing The Scottish Psychopath into a corner to knock him around with a flurry of punches. The duo were sent out of the ring and looked on in shock at The Undertaker.

WWE later announced that The Undertaker will be teaming up with Reigns to take on McMahon and McIntyre at the company's next pay-per-view event titled Extreme Rules on July 14.

Also on Raw, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his girlfriend, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, discussed their successful title defenses at Stomping Grounds before they were interrupted by Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin.

Evans and Corbin attempted to ambush the power couple, however, Lynch and Rollins were able to fight them off. Corbin and Evans then challenged their rivals to a Mixed Tag Team match at Extreme Rules.

Lynch accepted the challenge but stated that if Evans and Corbin lose, they cannot compete against herself or Rollins again. The stakes were then raised again when the match was given a winners take all rule meaning that the winning team will walk away with both the Universal and Raw Women's Championships.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took on the impossible task of facing both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in back-to-back matches, emerging victorious in both bouts.

Kingston, as he began to walk back up the entrance ramp, was attacked by Samoa Joe who was able to easily take out the exhausted champion. Joe ended his assault by locking in his Coquina Clutch submission hold, putting Kingston to sleep.

Other moments from Raw included The Usos and The New Day defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan; 24/7 Champion R-Truth defeating Drake Maverick; Braun Strowman defeating Bobby Lashley in a Tug of War contest; The Viking Raiders defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; Alexa Bliss defeating Naomi before teaming up with her friend Nikki Cross to defeat Naomi and Natalya; and AJ Styles defeating new United States Champion Ricochet in a non-title match.

Truth's 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times on Raw, with the title first leaving Truth and going to Heath Slater who was then defeated by Cedric Alexander who then lost it to EC3.

EC3's celebration was cut short by Carmella who grabbed the 24/7 title in order to distract him from Truth pinning him from behind to become the 24/Champion once again.