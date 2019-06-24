June 24 (UPI) -- The Hills reboot teases drama to come in a sneak peak at the show's opening minutes.

MTV released the first three minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings ahead of its series premiere Monday evening.

The promo shows returning Hills stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner recount their history and share their hopes for the future.

"It's really easy to get caught up in Hollywood and the fame and success," Montag says in the clip.

"I would love to be famous again," Pratt adds.

The sneak peek also features newcomer Mischa Barton, an actress known for playing Marissa Cooper on the Fox series The O.C., and Brandon Thomas Lee, an aspiring actor and the elder son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

"When you're famous, people have a price tag on your head," Barton says. "A lot of people that I trusted turned out to be monsters."

The Hills had a six-season run on MTV from 2006 to 2010, and co-starred Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Montag and Patridge said in an interview with Good Morning America this month that Conrad not returning for the reboot was a "freeing" experience.

"I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn't on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me," Montag said.

"Without Lauren, like, she was always the one -- she's the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do," Patridge added. "So now it's kinda like we all get... you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self."