Keeley Hawes to star in, executive produce crime drama 'Honour'

Actress Keeley Hawes will star as a real-life detective who brought fiver killers to justice in ITV's "Honour." Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

June 24 (UPI) -- Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes has signed on to star in and executive produce a two-part crime drama for ITV titled Honour.

Honour will feature Hawes as real-life Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode as she searches for the truth behind the disappearance of 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod, a woman who was murdered by her own family for loving the wrong man.

Hawes is executive producing through her Buddy Club Productions. Gwyneth Hughes (The Girl) wrote the project which will have both parts directed by Richard Laxton (Mrs. Wilson).

Production is set to begin in September.

"It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club's first ever project. In a time when honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode's subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it," Hawes said in a statement.