Tyler Perry to film White House drama 'The Oval' this summer

Actor Tyler Perry is working on "The Oval," a new drama about a fictional, first family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry is working on The Oval, a new BET Networks drama set in the White House and focused on a fictional, first family.

Principal photography is to begin this summer at Tyler Perry Studios in Georgia. The show's ensemble includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson.

"I've been hard at work on The Oval and can't wait to share this story with audiences," Perry said in a press release. "I've set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence."

Perry, 49, wrote the series, and is also producing and directing it. His credits include the Madea film and theater comedy franchise, as well as the TBS comedy, Tyler Perry's House of Payne.