Tom Everett Scott, Larisa Oleynik to star in show about emotional support dog

Actor Tom Everett Scott has signed on to star in a new Netflix family comedy called "The Healing Powers of Dude," File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has ordered eight episodes of a family comedy, The Healing Powers of Dude.

"When Noah, an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder, has to start middle school, he turns to a mutt named Dude, a sarcastic emotional support dog who might need Noah as much as Noah needs him," a press release from the streaming service said.

Featuring Tom Everett Scott, Larisa Oleynik, Laurel Emory, Mauricio Lara, Sophie Jaewon Kim, Dude the Dog and newcomer Jace Chapman, the series was co-created by Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg, who previously collaborated on Coop and Cami Ask the World, Victorious and Mystery Girls.

"Excited to be working with @loleynik on this sweet and funny show!" Scott tweeted.