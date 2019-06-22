DJ Qualls, Kid Cudi join 'Creepshow' anthology revival

Rapper and actor Big Boi performs the half time show during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison and DJ Qualls have joined the cast of Shudder's revival of the horror anthology, Creepshow.

"Getting to star in Creepshow's "The Finger" was a treat and the most challenging thing I've done in years. Can't wait to share it. Directed by the master, Greg Nicotero. #creepshow #shudder," Qualls tweeted.

Shudder is AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. Greg Nicotero, who is known for his work on The Walking Dead, is the show runner for Creepshow.

Previously announced Creepshow cast members include Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Tricia Helfer and Dana Gould.

The series follows three Creepshow movies, which each featured several standalone, scary stories. The films were released in 1982, 1987 and 2007.