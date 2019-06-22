'Cold Feet' renewed for Season 9

June 22 (UPI) -- The British dramedy Cold Feet has been renewed for a ninth season, ITV announced.

Six new episodes of the show will be filmed later this year in Manchester. They are scheduled for broadcast in 2020.

"We're delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it's getting better with age! We're pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission," Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, said in a statement.

Cold Feet stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as a group of middle-age friends.

"At the end of Series 8, Jenny (Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete (Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead; David (Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen (Norris) and Adam (Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close-knit group," a press release said.

The show and its original cast returned for a sixth season in 2016 after a 13-year absence. It was met with high ratings, excellent reviews and enthusiasm on social media.