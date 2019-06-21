June 21 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven fights back against the monsters of the Upside Down in the final trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's Stranger Things.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Eleven and Will (Noah Schnapp) discovering that after Eleven closed the portal to the Upside Down, one of the evil monsters may have been left behind.

The monster begins looking for a new host and promises to wipe out Eleven and her friends.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), chief of police Jim (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie) also make appearances as they get ready to battle the evils of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on July 4.

Wolfhard previously confirmed that Season 3 of the supernatural drama would be the "summer of love" between his character and Brown's Eleven.