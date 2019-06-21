June 21 (UPI) -- The cast of X-Men film Dark Phoenix, including Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), James McAvoy (Professor X) and Michael Fassbender (Magneto), joined James Corden on a bus tour of London on The Late Late Show.

Jessica Chastain (Vuk), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Alexandra Shipp (Storm) also took part in the tour on Friday.

Corden showed the stars unusual monuments, such as the Tesco Express supermarket where he claims Sean Penn lost his virginity.

The cast then had Corden grab them ice cream before sharing their hidden talents which included McAvoy being able to ride a unicycle and Peters being able to impersonate Chewbacca from Star Wars.

The tour ended with the cast riding a pedal pub, a mobile bar that is moved by everyone pedaling together.

Dark Phoenix, which deals with Jean Grey transforming into the all-powerful and unstable Phoenix, is now in theaters.