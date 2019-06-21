'Love Island' spinoff to star Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland

June 21 (UPI) -- British reality series Love Island has announced a new spinoff featuring married couple Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland.

Olivia & Alex: Happily Ever After is set to premiere on TLC U.K. later this year and will continue to follow the pair after meeting during Season 2 of Love Island in 2016.

Bowen and Buckland tied the knot in September 2018 during a televised special, Olivia & Alex Said Yes.

"So grateful & so excited for you guys to see the next part of our lives," Bowen said on Twitter Friday alongside a promotional image of the new series featuring himself and Buckland.

Love Island stars Kady McDermott and Amber Davies congratulated Bowen and Buckland on Twitter.

"This is amazing!! So deserve it," McDermott said.

"Omg this is the best news," Davis tweeted in response to a video of Bowen and Buckland announcing the spinoff. "SO PROUD OF YOU TWO! Biggest sweethearts."

Love Island follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from a villa. CBS has announced that a U.S. version of the series will be coming to the network on July 9.