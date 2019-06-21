June 21 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she felt "unhinged" following her outburst at friend and Real Housewives of New York co-star Luann de Lesseps.

The 48-year-old television personality discussed the meltdown she had during the group's trip to Miami, Fla., and the status of her friendship with de Lesseps during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The June 12 episode of Real Housewives of New York showed Frankel go off on de Lesseps in public during dinner. Frankel took issue with de Lesseps' approach to sobriety and for not supporting her after her boyfriend Dennis Shields' death.

"It was an explosion and a reaction to many things," Frankel told host Andy Cohen. "There was a boiling point. But there was really something that I was observing in her that was really triggering me."

"I just, I had had it," she said. "I just felt like, 'What the hell? Who are you? How are you so not self-aware?' And even right after that moment, she was like, 'Well, I've been going through a lot.' I don't want to be like, 'I've been going through a lot,' but I've been through a little bit this year."

Frankel said she's grateful people seemed to understand where she was coming from.

"It popped off. It seems like people understand it. I felt terrible about it," she said. "I felt really just unhinged, but everyone got it."

Frankel said she's no longer helping de Lesseps with her personal issues.

"I'm out, but I would do it again if something really bad happened, because I would do that for anybody. But I like this distance from the situation," she said.

De Lesseps had reacted to Frankel's outburst during the Real Housewives of New York after-show.

"I think Bethenny's got a lot of issues and a lot of anger and a lot of stuff going on in there. It's not just about me," the star said.

Frankel and de Lesseps have co-starred in eight seasons of Real Housewives of New York. Season 11 premiered in March and co-stars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.