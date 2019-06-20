"Riverdale" will pay tribute to late star Luke Perry during its Season 4 premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Riverdale will honor late star Luke Perry with its Season 4 premiere.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a tweet Wednesday the episode, titled "In Memoriam," will pay tribute to Perry and his character, Fred Andrews.

"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred," he wrote.

"In Memoriam" is written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa. The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ️ pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

Perry died at age 52 in March following a stroke. His character, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), last appeared in a Season 3 episode in April, and has been "away" on business since. Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News in May Fred's absence would be addressed in Season 4.

"When Luke passed, it was such a shock, and it was devastating," the writer and producer explained. "So we thought rather than do it quickly or do it wrong, let's take our time, let's figure out, and let's deal with it at the beginning of Season 4."

Riverdale stars Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse. Perry was also known for his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.