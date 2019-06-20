'Real Housewives' star Porsha Williams splits from fiance

Porsha Williams has reportedly called it quits with Dennis McKinley. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

June 20 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has called it quits with her fiancé.

E! News reported Thursday the 37-year-old television personality recently split from Dennis McKinley, whom she got engaged to in September.

Us Weekly confirmed Williams and McKinley, who are parents to 3-month-old daughter Pilar, have broken up.

"There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together," a source said. "[But] likely no."

News of the split follows rumors McKinley cheated on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. YouTube personality Tasha K claimed as much in May, but McKinley denied the reports in a statement through a rep.

"[Tasha K] published a series of false salacious and slanderous allegations against Mr. McKinley, either knowing they were false or with a reckless disregard for the truth of those statements," McKinley's lawyer said May 31 to Page Six.

Ward also denied the rumors.

"Number one, I know Porsha and I respect Porsha and I would never be involved in this kind of trash. Number two, I've never met this guy a day in my life," she said.

Williams was not wearing her engagement ring in a photo she posted from her vacation with Pilar in Hollywood, Fla., on Wednesday.

"Finally got to take a much needed vacation with my family," she captioned the post.

Williams had wished McKinley a happy Father's Day in a post Sunday.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It's beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel," she wrote.

Williams has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 5. The Bravo series co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille, and completed its 11th season in May.