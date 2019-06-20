June 20 (UPI) -- One Direction alumnus Louis Tomlinson appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and said he wants to go on tour in 2020.

Tomlinson, who was featured on the talk show alongside Ian McKellen and Simon Pegg on Wednesday, also said that he is still working on his first solo album.

"I'm looking to release songs a little bit more frequently," the singer said among cheering fans.

"So I think I will do two or three at once and just kinda get music out there and get myself back on the road," he continued about plans to release multiple new songs at once.

Corden also asked Tomlinson to portray a cat once again in reference to the pop star acting like a feline during a previous Late Late Show appearance.

Tomlinson at first declined the offer but then briefly acted out a cat fight with Corden.