Left to right, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

"Queer Eye" stars, left to right, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown are returning for two more seasons of the feel-good docu-series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its makeover show Queer Eye for Seasons 4 and 5.

The series features a team of gay professionals -- Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk -- who help people reinvent themselves and live their best lives. Three seasons of it are streaming now on Netflix and millions of fans follow its stars on social media.

"Have you missed us? (We missed you too. ) We're back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19," the show's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

Season 5 will take place in Philadelphia and is scheduled to debut in 2020. Production is set to start next week.

The Queer Eye cast also appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift's new pop song, "You Need to Calm Down," which was released on Monday.