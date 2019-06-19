"Chambers" star Tony Goldwyn attends the premiere of "Mark Felt" on September 26, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled supernatural drama series Chambers starring Uma Thurman after one season.

Chambers, which premiered on the streaming service in April, followed a teenager who gets a heart transplant and starts to investigate the donor while developing different personality traits.

Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Sarah Mezzanotte, Griffin Powell-Arcand, Kyanna Simone Simpson and Lilli Kay also starred.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Leah Rachel who also served as showrunner.

"We're grateful to creator and showruner Leah Rachel for brining this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale," Netflix said in a statement.

"We're also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose," the company continued.