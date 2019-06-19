June 19 (UPI) -- Actor, rapper and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and announced he is working on a new Broadway show, which will have a surprise cast every night.

"Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, my first time performing in New York was with a freestyle, hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme. We are coming to Broadway this fall at the Booth Theater. It's an entirely made-up, Broadway show. You don't know who is going to show up," Miranda said, suggesting he and his former Hamilton co-star Chris Jackson might make appearances in the show.

"You don't know what's going to happen. Come see us in September," he added.

Miranda also played a Tonight game in which he was challenged to invent on the spot freestyle rap songs featuring the words "flip flops," "seared salmon" and "prescription sunglasses," then "waffle fries," "Pikachu" and "Puerto Rico."

Miranda, 39, recently confirmed he will play a role in the big-screen adaptation of his musical, In the Heights. He won Tony and Grammy awards and Pulitzer Prize for Hamilton.