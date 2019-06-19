Kirsten Dunst's 'On Becoming a God' to premiere on Aug. 25

Actress Kirsten Dunst attends the premiere of "Woodshock" at the 74Th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actors Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kirsten Dunst's new comedy "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" is to debut on Showtime on Aug. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Kirsten Dunst's dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida is set to debut on Aug. 25, Showtime announced.

The series takes place near Orlando in 1992. Dunst plays Krystal, a water-park employee who will do anything to improve her lot in life.

Co-starring Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez and Ted Levine, the first season includes nine, one-hour episodes.

Dunst is producing the show, alongside George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Esta Spalding whose credits include Masters of Sex and The Bridge is the show-runner.

"We were immediately drawn to this stylish and subversive female empowerment story starring Kirsten Dunst as you've never seen her before," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement. "Throw in clever writing, inventive film-making, a strong, diverse ensemble and some alligators, and we're confident Showtime audiences will find On Becoming a God irresistible!"

Dunst, 37, is known for her roles in the TV series Fargo, as well as the films Hidden Figures, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Wag the Dog and Interview with the Vampire.

She gave birth to her first child -- a boy with fiance Jesse Plemons -- in May 2018.