Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 3

June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount Network ordered a 10-episode, third season of Yellowstone, the network announced Wednesday.
Season 2 of the contemporary western starring Kevin Costner is scheduled to premiere Wednesday night.
The ensemble also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham.
The show about a multi-generational family of ranchers was created by Taylor Sheridan whose credits include Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario, and John Linson, who worked on The Outsider and The Runaways.