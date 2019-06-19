Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 3

Actress Kelly Reilly attends the premiere of "Flight" in London on January 17, 2013. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Wes Bentley attends the premiere of the motion picture fantasy "Pete's Dragon" in Los Angeles on August 8, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kevin Costner is set to return for Season 3 of his contemporary western, "Yellowstone." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount Network ordered a 10-episode, third season of Yellowstone, the network announced Wednesday.

Season 2 of the contemporary western starring Kevin Costner is scheduled to premiere Wednesday night.

The ensemble also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham.

The show about a multi-generational family of ranchers was created by Taylor Sheridan whose credits include Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario, and John Linson, who worked on The Outsider and The Runaways.