Julie Andrews to voice Lady Whistledown in Netflix's 'Bridgerton' series

Actress Julie Andrews is to lend her voice to an unseen character in a new period drama for Shondaland and Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music icon Julie Andrews is set to voice an unseen character in an untitled Netflix series based on the Bridgerton books.

The streaming service ordered eight 1-hour episodes of the show from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland production company.

The adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series is expected to debut in 2020.

"Julie Andrews will lend her voice to the character of Lady Whistledown. Anonymous to readers, this mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send the season of 1813's ton into an all-out frenzy," a press release said.

Andrews, 83, recently lent her voice to a character in 2018's Aquaman.