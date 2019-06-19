'Angel' cast to reunite at New York Comic Con

June 19 (UPI) -- Several cast members from Angel are set to reunite this fall at New York Comic Con in honor of the beloved vampire drama's 20th anniversary.
Confirmed to take part in a panel discussion with fans are James Marsters (Spike,) Amy Acker (Fred,) Alexis Denisof (Wesley,) Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) and J. August Richards (Charles.)
A date for the event has not been set yet. The convention is planned for Oct. 3-6.
David Boreanaz, who played the show's titular hero, is not attending. He is currently starring on the military drama, SEAL Team.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel ran for five seasons --1999 to 2004.
Both series were created by Joss Whedon.