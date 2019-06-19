'Angel' cast to reunite at New York Comic Con

Actress Charisma Carpenter talks to fans as she signs autographs at America's Center at the Dome on the start of the Wizardworld Comic Con in St. Louis on February 2, 2018. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Several cast members from Angel are set to reunite this fall at New York Comic Con in honor of the beloved vampire drama's 20th anniversary.

Confirmed to take part in a panel discussion with fans are James Marsters (Spike,) Amy Acker (Fred,) Alexis Denisof (Wesley,) Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) and J. August Richards (Charles.)

A date for the event has not been set yet. The convention is planned for Oct. 3-6.

David Boreanaz, who played the show's titular hero, is not attending. He is currently starring on the military drama, SEAL Team.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel ran for five seasons --1999 to 2004.

Both series were created by Joss Whedon.