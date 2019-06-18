Michelle Obama, James Corden have star-studded dodgeball match

June 18 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama and James Corden assembled teams to represent the U.S. and U.K. for a star-studded match of dodgeball on The Late Late Show.

Obama's U.S. team consisted of Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney and Lena Waithe.

Corden brought together Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts to represent the U.K.

Obama's team won in the third round after Cumberbatch was left by himself against Janney and Waithe. The U.S. team was then presented with a giant trophy.

Comedic moments included Corden's team taking a tea break at halftime, Cumberbatch and his teammates wanting Obama to sign copies of her book and McCarthy suggesting that the match should be shirts vs. skins so that Styles could play shirtless.

The dodgeball game aired as Corden has taken the Late Late Show to his native England.