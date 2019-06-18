The cast and crew of FX's "Pose." The series has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- FX has renewed Ryan Murphy's drama series Pose for a third season.

Pose, which features a large number of transgender and LGBTQ stars, follows New York's underground ball culture in the 1980s.

Billy Porter, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, Charlayne Woodard, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Sandra Bernhard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angel Bismark Curiel and Dyllon Burnside make up the ensemble cast, among others.

Murphy, best known for American Horror Story, co-created Pose alongside Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The renewal comes just as the show's recent Season 2 premiere was named the most watched episode of the series.

"Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows have before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season," FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said in a statement.

"Our thanks to the entire creative team including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series," he continued.