June 18 (UPI) -- Hannah Godwin and Chris Bukowski have officially joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

ABC announced Godwin, Bukowski and 10 other cast members during Monday's premiere of the series Grand Hotel.

Godwin was the runner-up during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Underwood ultimately chose Cassie Randolph during the Season 23 finale but did not propose.

Bukowski, meanwhile, is a Bachelor Nation veteran. He appeared in The Bachelorette Season 8 featuring Emily Maynard, Bachelor Pad Season 3, and the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Paradise Part 2! Meet our newly announced #BachelorInParadise cast members! pic.twitter.com/ZvdDk6g9kd— Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 18, 2019

Godwin's fellow Bachelor Season 23 alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco and Katie Morton, Bachelor Season 22 alum Annaliese Puccini, Bachelorette Season 15 alum Kevin Fortenberry, Bachelorette Season 14 alum Wills Reid and Bachelorette Season 12 alum Derek Peth will also star in Season 6.

The 12 new cast members join previously announced stars Tayshia Adams, Blake Horstmann, Demi Burnett, Clay Harbor, John Paul Jones, Cam Ayala and Bibiana Julian.

Bachelor in Paradise follows Bachelor and Bachelorette alums as they continue their search for love in a tropical setting. The new season will premiere Aug. 5 on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise has produced several couples, including Season 5 stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who recently married in Mexico, and Season 3 stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.