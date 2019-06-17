June 17 (UPI) -- The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling move their show to Las Vegas in the new Season 3 poster and trailer for Netflix's Glow.

Stars Alison Brie (Ruth), Betty Gilpin (Debbie), Sydelle Noel (Cherry), Kia Stevens (Tamme), Britney Young (Carmen), Gayle Rankin (Sheila), Jackie Tohn (Melanie) and Kate Nash (Rhonda) pose in front of a welcome to Las Vegas sign in the poster released on Monday.

Netflix also released Season 3 screenshots of Brie using a zip line to reach the wrestling ring and of new star Geena Davis with Chris Lowell (Bash Howard).

The trailer follows the Glow crew as they uproot their lives to Las Vegas and start finding success with their wrestling show. Brie, as she starts to question her job and relationship, then learns that Glow will be continued for an extended amount of time.

Glow Season 3, which also stars Marc Maron (Sam), is set to arrive on Netflix on Aug. 9.