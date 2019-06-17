Hayley Atwell attending the premiere of "Christopher Robin" on July 30, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are among the stars set to appear in Netflix's new police interrogation drama series titled Criminal.

Criminal, which is set to arrive in the fall, will consist of 12, 45-minute long episodes each taking place inside of a police interview suite.

Three episodes each will take place in countries such as the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. Each country's episode will be presented in their language and will be written and directed by local talent.

Tennant, Atwell and Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf. Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashiitey are guest stars in the U.K. batch of episodes.

Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stephane Jobert, Anne Azoulay and Mhamed Arezki star in the France episodes, with Nathalie Baye, Jeremie Renier and Sara Giraudeau guest starring.

The Germany episodes will feature Eva Mackbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christain Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin with Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss as guest stars.

Jorge Bosch, Jose Angel Egido, Nuria Mencia, Daniel Chamorro, Maria Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada will star in the Spain episodes, with Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernandez, Emma Suarez and Alvaro Cervantes guest starring.

George Kay (Killing Eve) and Jim Field Smith (Endeavour) are serving as showrunners. Netflix released a teaser trailer on Monday featuring the stars of the series including Tennant and Atwell being photographed by police.