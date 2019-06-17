'Big Brother': Meet the Season 21 contestants

June 17 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the 16 contestants who will be competing on Season 21 of Big Brother.

The new season, which is set to be kicked off with a two-night premiere on June 25 and June 26, will feature eight women and eight men.

The eight women include 22-year-old public health analyst Isabella Wang, 22-year-old college soccer star Analyse Talavera, 28-year-old boutique owner Christie Murphy, 30-year-old model Jessica Milagros, 25-year-old marketing strategist Kemi Faknule, 29-year-old digital marketing executive Kathryn Dunn, 24-year-old preschool aid Nicole Anthony and 31-year-old wine safari guide Holly Allen.

The men consist of 29-year-old photographer David Alexander, 28-year-old Broadway dancer Tommy Bracco, 53-year-old petroleum engineer Cliff Hogg III, 22-year-old college student Ovi Kabir, 27-year-old therapist Nick Maccarone, 28-year-old fitness trainer Jack Matthews, 23-year-old server Jackson Michie and 31-year-old truck driver Sam Smith.

Wang, who describes herself as spontaneous, reckless and generous, said that her strategy for winning Big Brother is bribery.

Bracco, meanwhile, describes himself as being optimistic, driven and over-the-top and said that his plan for winning involves becoming the Italian mother of the house who cares for others as no one votes out that person.

The series wrapped up Celebrity Big Brother in February, with Tamar Braxton winning.