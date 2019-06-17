'Bachelor in Paradise': Tayshia Adams, Blake Horstmann join Season 6

June 17 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Blake Horstmann have officially joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Good Morning America weather anchor Ginger Zee announced Adams, Horstmann and five other cast members during Monday's episode.

Adams finished third during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. Underwood ultimately chose Cassie Randolph during the Season 23 finale but did not propose.

Horstmann, meanwhile, was a fan favorite during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the Season 14 finale.

Fellow Bachelor Season 23 alum Demi Burnett, fellow Bachelorette Season 14 alum Clay Harbor, Bachelorette Season 15 alums John Paul Jones and Cam Ayala, and Bachelor Winter Games alum Bibiana Julian will also star in Season 6.

ABC will announce the rest of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 cast during the Grand Hotel premiere Monday. The new season will premiere Aug. 5 on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise follows Bachelor and Bachelorette alums as they continue their search for love in a tropical setting. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who starred in Season 5, recently married in Mexico.