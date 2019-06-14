Tom Hanks shoplifts during appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

June 14 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his latest film, Toy Story 4, which features the actor reprising his role as Woody.

Hanks praised the animated film on Thursday, noting how great it was after he was able to finally watch it. Hanks said that while recording his lines for Woody, he doesn't get to see how the final film will look.

"It sounds ridiculous because I'm in it, but it's one of the best movies that I've ever seen in my life," Hanks said. "It truly is."

Toy Story 4, which also features Tim Allen reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, is set to arrive in theaters on June 21.

Hanks' walked into a Hollywood souvenir shop during his appearance on Kimmel in order to steal a cardboard cutout of himself. Kimmel stated that Hanks has such a good reputation that he could get away with anything.

Hanks is successful in taking the cardboard cutout along with a number of fake Oscar statues. Hanks also defaces a cutout of Kimmel's rival Matt Damon.