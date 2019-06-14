Shannen Doherty says that her first day of filming the upcoming "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival "could not have gone better." File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Shannen Doherty has uploaded to Instagram her first photo from the set of Fox's upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival featuring the original cast.

"First day of work today and could not of gone better!" Doherty, who famously portrayed Brenda in the original series, said on Friday alongside a selfie.

"Had a blast on set and taking in the beauty of Vancouver once again," she continued.

Doherty joined the revival, titled BH90210, in April. Original cast members Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green will also be returning.

BH90210 will differ from other recent television revivals as it features the original cast of actors portraying heightened versions of themselves as they reunite to reboot the original show.

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox on Aug. 7.