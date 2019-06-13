Tracee Ellis Ross to lead voice cast of 'Daria' spin-off 'Jodie'

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is to lend her voice to the title character in the animated series, "Jodie."

June 13 (UPI) -- Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross is to lend her voice to the character of Jodie in a spin-off of the 1990s adult animated series, Daria.

Jodie will follow the title character "as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech," MTV said Thursday.

Jodie is the first of several new shows planned as part of an expansion of the Daria universe.

"I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie's character. Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me," Ellis Ross said.

The cable network last year announced a Daria revival was in the works. The original show initially ran 1997-2002 and featured the voice of Tracy Grandstaff as Daria.

Jodie was one of Daria's friends on the show. She was voiced by Jessica Cydnee Jackson.