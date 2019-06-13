Chris Hemsworth sings Johnny Cash as fat Thor on 'Tonight Show'

June 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth, appearing on The Tonight Show, released cellphone footage of himself singing Johnny Cash's "Hurt" while dressed up as fat Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

The clip features Hemsworth in full costume as an overweight Thor as he sang the lyrics to "Hurt" while playing a guitar. The fat Thor look includes long hair and a full beard.

Hemsworth appeared as an overweight, depressed and usually drunk Thor in Endgame following the fallout from Thanos' destructive finger snap.

The actor said the video was shot between takes on Endgame as he waited in his trailer. Hemsworth joked that it helped him get into character.

Hemsworth appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote his new film, Men in Black: International, which hits theaters Friday. Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani also star.

Hemsworth and Nanjiani played a round of True Confessions with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon with Hemsworth admitting that his first job involved cleaning out breast pumps.