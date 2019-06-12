Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick's animated Facebook series to debut in July

Lamorne Morris attends the premiere of "Game Night" on February 21, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Human Discoveries," featuring the voice talents of Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick and Lamorne Morris, will premiere on July 16. Image courtesy of Facebook.

June 12 (UPI) -- Facebook has announced that its upcoming animated comedy series titled Human Discoveries, featuring the voice talents of Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, will premiere on Facebook Watch on July 16.

Human Discoveries hails from Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee with BoJack Horseman producers Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-producers. Efron and Kendrick also serve as executive producers.

Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, and Paul Scheer will also be lending their voices.

"Human Discoveries is an animated series featuring a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization," reads the synopsis.

"Of course, they're the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, more importantly, we'll watch as they stumble onto humanity's best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy."

Facebook Watch is the social media platform's video-on-demand service. Other notable programs include Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and Will Smith's Bucket List.