'The Hills' stars audition for 'The O.C.' in reboot promo

June 12 (UPI) -- The Hills stars audition for The O.C. in a new promo for the MTV reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.

MTV released a video Wednesday showing returning Hills stars Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and newcomer Brandon Thomas Lee reading for The O.C. alum Mischa Barton, who will co-star in New Beginnings.

The Hills alums and Lee recited famous lines from The O.C., which had a four-season run on Fox from 2003 to 2007. The show took place in Orange County, Calif., where Laguna Beach and The Hills were also set.

Barton, who played Marisa Cooper on The O.C., couldn't help but laugh as her new cast mates delivered their lines. She emerged from the director's chair to give Patridge pointers on her scene.

"What was I supposed to do? Wait for you? You weren't coming back," Barton demonstrated.

Barton said in an interview with The New York Times in May The Hills: New Beginnings shows a new, authentic side of herself.

"[I hoped] to situate myself in a different part of my career, make a new friend group and move out of the stale typecasting I had gotten myself into," the star said of joining the cast.

"People seem to have always associated me with one thing, and I thought it would be a good opportunity for them to get to see the real me," she added.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV. Patridge and co-star Heidi Montag said in an interview with Good Morning America this week Lauren Conrad's absence from the reboot was "freeing."