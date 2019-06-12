June 12 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson said on The Late Show that it was fun starring in Men in Black: International with Chris Hemsworth due to already being friends with her co-star.

"There's a rapport, and you know each other's rhythms and also you've done all the awkward things of like seeing each other in the morning or like seeing each other when you're grumpy, you like know a person," Thompson told host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday about working with Hemsworth.

Thompson and Hemsworth had previously teamed up together in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

The actress explained how Hemsworth and herself feel comfortable sharing ideas with each other and how they don't feel bad about shooting any of them down.

"You know you're friends, you're legitimate friends and I think it makes the working relationship deeper," she said.

Thompson also detailed how she was a big fan of Will Smith growing up and how she finds his role in the original Men in Black from 1997 to be inspiring.

"We take it for granted now, but at that time, Will Smith to be able to top line a studio film like that as a young black man, to bring his identity to that space, is hugely impactful," she said.

Men in Black: International arrives in theaters on Friday. The film also stars Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani.