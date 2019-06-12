June 12 (UPI) -- The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss the third season of the supernatural series.

Stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max) and Noah Schnapp (Will) were on hand and teased what will happen when Stranger Things returns on July 4.

Wolfhard confirmed to host Michael Strahan that Season 3 would be the "summer of love" between his character and Brown's Eleven. The actor said it wasn't awkward to portray a romance on screen.

"There's nothing awkward about it," Wolfhard said, which Brown agreed with. "As actors you just have to just prepare for it. The Duffers made a really comfortable set," he continued in reference to the creators of the show.

Matarazzo, meanwhile, promised that Season 3 will be more gory.

"It's not for the faint of heart as some would say," he said.