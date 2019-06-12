Paul Wesley returning for Season 2 of 'Tell Me a Story'

Actor Paul Wesley arrives at the CW Upfronts in New York City on May 17, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Paul Wesley is returning for Season 2 of the psychological thriller anthology series, "Tell Me a Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley has signed on to return for Season 2 of the fairy tale-themed, psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story, CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

Wesley played drug dealer/thief Eddie in Season 1, which focused on the fables "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel."

This time around, Wesley will play struggling novelist Tucker.

"Exploring a whole new set of fairy tales and characters each season, Season 2 of the series will feature the tales of three legendary princesses -- Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella -- like you've never seen them before," the streaming service said in a press release.

The anthology series was created by Kevin Williamson whose credits include the Scream film franchise and TV shows Dawson's Creek, The Vampire Diaries and The Following.