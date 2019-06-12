June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed their canine documentary series Dogs for a second season.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, telling fans that they can submit their dogs to be featured on the series.

Dogs, from executive producers Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, explores the special relationships canines form with humans.

The series, which debuted in November, featured episodes on a young girl who is given a service dog in order to help with her disability and one about a dog owner who journeys to Syria in order to bring his dog home.

"We are so excited that our pack is back for Season 2 of Dogs," Zipper and Berg said in a statement about the renewal. "From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in Dogs helps bring together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in Season 2."