Josh Hartnett, Bridget Regan, Nick Nolte to star in 'Paradise Lost' series

Actor Nick Nolte stands atop his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,623rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 20, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Bridget Regan attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party in Beverly Hills on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Josh Hartnett is set to star in a new TV series called "Paradise Lost." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Penny Dreadful alum Josh Hartnett and Jane the Virgin actress Bridget Regan are to star in the 10-part drama, Paradise Lost.

Billed in a press release as a "Southern Gothic mystery series," the show will air via Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network.

"The series is about a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband's hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved," a synopsis said.

The ensemble will also include Barbara Hershey, Nick Nolte, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Shane McRae.

Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman are the showrunners. John Lee Hancock will direct the pilot.

"Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set. We're excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created," Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network and TV Land, said in a statement Tuesday.