Irish actor Stephen Rea attends a photo call for "Black 47" at the 68th Berlin Film Festival on February 16, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

British Actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 20. Staunton has signed on for a role in the new ITV series "Flesh and Blood." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, Russell Tovey and Stephen Rea have signed up for roles in ITV's Flesh and Blood.

Sarah Williams wrote the four-part drama and Louise Hooper is directing the project.

A press release said it "explores family dynamics and modern relationships as they spiral towards a tragedy and possible crime."

The ensemble will include Claudie Blakley, Lydia Leonard, Sharon Small, Lara Rossi, Keir Charles, Vincent Regan, David Bamber, Stephanie Langton and Clara Indrani.

Filming is now underway in the United Kingdom.