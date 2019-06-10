Geena Davis to guest star in five episodes of 'GLOW'

June 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis has signed on to star in five episodes of GLOW Season 3 for Netflix.
The Exorcist alum and Beetlejuice icon will play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, "the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino," a press release said.
Season 3 of the pro wrestling comedy will take place in 1980s Las Vegas and will begin streaming on Aug. 9. The show stars Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- bestowers of the Oscars for film -- announced last week that it plans to present Davis with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in Los Angeles this fall.