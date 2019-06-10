Geena Davis to guest star in five episodes of 'GLOW'

Actress Betty Gilpin arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Alison Brie attends the premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in Los Angeles on February 2.

Actress Geena Davis is set to co-star in Season 3 of the pro wrestling comedy "GLOW."

June 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis has signed on to star in five episodes of GLOW Season 3 for Netflix.

The Exorcist alum and Beetlejuice icon will play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, "the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino," a press release said.

Season 3 of the pro wrestling comedy will take place in 1980s Las Vegas and will begin streaming on Aug. 9. The show stars Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- bestowers of the Oscars for film -- announced last week that it plans to present Davis with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in Los Angeles this fall.