Ashley Tisdale to co-star in Patricia Heaton's new sitcom

Producer Desiree Gruber and actor Kyle McLachlan attend the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Paricia Heaton sits next to her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,472nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 22, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ashley Tisdale has landed a role in the CBS sitcom "Carol's Second Act." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Ashley Tisdale has joined the cast of Patricia Heaton's new CBS sitcom, Carol's Second Act.

"I'm so excited to welcome @ashleytisdale to my new show , #CarolsSecondAct on @CBS! So talented, so sweet, so funny, so normal!" Heaton tweeted Friday.

Heaton, who is best known for her work in the family comedies The Middle and Everybody Loves Raymond, will play a retired teacher who decides to become a doctor.

Deadline.com said Tisdale is replacing Bonnie Dennison, who co-starred in the pilot as Jenny, a pharmaceutical representative and the title character's daughter.

No reason was given for the casting change.

The show will also co-star Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees.