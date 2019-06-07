"Power" star Omari Hardwick appears backstage at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Power" executive producer and star 50 Cent will be performing at a "Power" Season 6 premiere event in New York. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Starz has announced a special event for the Season 6 premiere of Power that will take place on Aug. 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The event will feature a performance from Power executive producer and former star 50 Cent along with appearances by series creator Courtney A. Kemp and cast members of the crime drama.

Tickets go on sale on July 9.

The Season 6 premiere of Power is set debut on Starz on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The new, 15-episode season will conclude the series. Starz announced in May that a spinoff is in the works.

Power stars Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani 'La La' Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate. Joining as series regulars for Season 6 are Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriele Curnen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Mike Dopud.