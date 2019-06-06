June 6 (UPI) -- The View host Abby Huntsman is a mom of three.

The 33-year-old television personality shared photos on Instagram Thursday after giving birth late Wednesday to twins -- son William Jeffrey and daughter Ruby Kate -- with husband Jeffrey Livingston.

Huntsman shared a slideshow of family photos with her new additions. She and Livingston are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

"'Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your [heart],'" Huntsman quoted Winnie the Pooh in the caption.

"Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey came into this world last night bright-eyed and beautiful," she said. "Couldn't be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery. The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and nurses who make it all possible."

Huntsman told People she gave birth late Wednesday.

"Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby," she said.

"William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc," she added. "Both babies are long like their parents -- 19 inches."

Huntsman, who is one of seven kids, announced her pregnancy on The View in January.