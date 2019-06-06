Trending Stories

Madonna to perform at Pride Island during NYC Pride
Jada Pinkett Smith defends 'Aladdin' on 'Kimmel'
Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving to play 'Bill & Ted' daughters
Sophie Turner says Jean Grey is 'tortured' in 'Dark Phoenix'
Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli to co-star in 'The Old Guard'

Photo Gallery

 
Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence attend 'Dark Phoenix' premiere

Latest News

Chelsea gives Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for $112M
Leopard kills 2-year-old boy at South Africa park
Lisa Vanderpump skips 'Real Housewives' reunion amid drama
Paul Pierce reveals truth about wheelchair incident in 2008 NBA Finals
North Carolina man's winning Powerball numbers came from fortune cookie
 
