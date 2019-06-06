Lisa Vanderpump skips 'Real Housewives' reunion amid drama

Lisa Vanderpump missed the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9 reunion amid rumors she's quitting the Bravo series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump skipped the show's reunion amid drama with her co-stars.

Bravo personality Andy Cohen, who hosts the Real Housewives reunions, confirmed the 58-year-old reality star missed the Season 9 reunion following rumors she's quitting the Bravo series.

Cohen filmed the reunion with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Wednesday. He spoke to friend and TV personality Anderson Cooper in an Instagram Live video during a break in filming.

"The reunion is going great. It's major. Lisa Vanderpump's not here," Cohen told Cooper, who asked if Vanderpump had attended the reunion at any point. Cohen made a face but didn't answer directly.

"There's major things happening... There's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," he responded. "You know who is here? Camille [Grammer]."

Page Six said Vanderpump attended Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's L.A. Pride Garden Party instead of the reunion.

"She has a lot more important issues to address, none of which are the Housewives," a source said.

Vanderpump has been at the center of the #Puppygate scandal in Season 9, where she was accused of leaking stories about co-star Dorit Kemsley. Bravo skirted reports of Vanderpump's exit from Real Housewives in a statement Wednesday to Bustle.

"There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season including the ladies' trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let's see where this one takes us," the network said.

Vanderpump has clashed with Grammer, Kyle Richards and other co-stars during the season. Grammer said on Watch What Happens Live in May she regrets making comments about Vanderpump's teeth.

Vanderpump has starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its debut in 2010.