Jada Pinkett Smith defends 'Aladdin' on 'Kimmel'

June 6 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith defended her husband Will Smith's latest film Aladdin on Jimmy Kimmel Live, stating that critics were unfair to the live-action Disney remake.

"It's probably my favorite role of his," Jada said on Wednesday of Will's role as Genie in Aladdin before detailing how the critical response bothered her more then it bothered Will.

"I was like 'I can't believe these critics are behaving this way' and I was like 'Saturday night were gonna go to the movie theater and you're gonna see that you made a movie for the people,'" Jada said about her plan to show Will that audiences still enjoyed Aladdin.

Jada said that the theater they went to loved the film and that Will took photos with all of the fans.

The actress also discussed with Kimmel her roundtable talk show Red Table Talk which stars herself, her 18-year-old daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The program, which aires on Facebook, features the trio openly discussing real-life issues.

Jada said that the only topic on Red Table Talk that made her feel uncomfortable was when the show tackled pornography.

"I must say I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter," Jada said. "I never thought that I personally would have a TMI-moment at the Red Table and that was the show."