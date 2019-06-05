"Happy!" stars Patton Oswalt and Christopher Meloni arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Syfy has decided to cancel both Deadly Class after one season and Happy! after two seasons.

Deadly Class, starring Lana Condor, Benedict Wong and Benjamin Wadesworth, was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Wes Craig.

The series, which premiered in December, followed an orphaned teenager in the 1980s who get recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Avengers filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo served as producers.

Happy!, which starred Christopher Meloni and the voice talents of Patton Oswalt, was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson.

Happy! premiered in December 2017 and follows an injured hitman who becomes friends with an imaginary, flying unicorn.

Sony Pictures Television -- which produces Deadly Class -- and Universal Content Productions -- which produces Happy! -- will be shopping the shows around to place them at a new home.