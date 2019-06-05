Soleil Moon Frye (C), pictured with daughters Poet and Jagger, will star in a "Punky Brewster" reboot. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye will return in a TV sequel.

The 42-year-old actress will reprise the title character in a reboot in development at UCP, Deadline reported Tuesday.

The new series centers on an older Punky, who is now a single mom to three. The character meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.

Steve and Jim Armogida will write the show and executive produce with Frye, original series creator David W. Duclon and Jimmy Fox. The series marks UCP's first multi-camera/family sitcom.

Frye celebrated the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"She is back! I am back! #punkypower forever! Yipppeeee," she wrote.

The original Punky Brewster had a four-season run on NBC/in syndication from 1984 to 1988. It followed Punky, a young girl being raised by a foster parent, Henry Warnimont (George Gaynes).

Punky Brewster previously inspired the animated series It's Punky Brewster, which featured the voices of the original cast. The show aired for two seasons from 1985 to 1986.

Frye is also known for portraying Roxie King on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. She will next appear in the movie Heirlooms with Lynda Carter and Luke Wilson.